Try these 5 sorghum-based dishes today

Sorghum, a versatile and nutritious grain, serves as a staple in numerous African cuisines. Renowned for its ability to thrive in arid climates, sorghum is employed to prepare an array of unique dishes around the continent. These delicacies not only underscore Africa 's culinary diversity but also illustrate the ingenious ways this ancient grain is put to use. Here are five unique sorghum-based dishes that provide a peek into Africa's rich gastronomic heritage.

Morning delight Sorghum porridge: A breakfast staple Sorghum porridge is a popular breakfast option across several African countries. It is prepared by boiling sorghum flour in water or milk until smooth. The dish can be sweetened with honey or sugar and spiced with flavors like cinnamon or nutmeg. It offers a hearty start to the day and is often relished by both kids and adults alike.

Ethiopian specialty Injera: Ethiopian flatbread wonder Injera is Ethiopia's iconic flatbread, prepared with fermented sorghum batter. This spongy bread is not only an accompaniment but also an utensil to scoop various stews and dishes. The fermentation process makes injera unique as it gives the bread the characteristic tangy flavor. It is an indispensable part of Ethiopian meals, providing taste and nutrition.

West African delight To: A savory West African dish To is a traditional dish popular in some West African countries, including Burkina Faso and Mali. Essentially, to is prepared by boiling sorghum flour in hot water until it becomes a thick paste. It is commonly paired with sauces or stews made from vegetables or legumes. Its neutral flavor makes it the perfect base for soaking up rich flavors from the dish served with it.

Sudanese treat Kisra: Sudanese sorghum bread Kisra is a thin Sudanese bread that uses fermented sorghum dough as its primary ingredient. Much like crepes, only a little thicker, kisra accompanies several savory dishes such as stews or soups in every Sudanese household. It has a mild taste that goes well with the rest of the flavors without overpowering them.