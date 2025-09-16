Where to go for kite surfing: Top spots 

Africa is home to some of the best kite surfing spots that are sure to thrill any adventure junkie. With its expansive coastlines and perfect winds, the continent is a kite surfer's paradise. From the azure waters of Zanzibar to the busy shores of Cape Town , Africa offers one-of-a-kind experiences to anyone who can't get enough of riding the waves and soaking in the adrenaline.

#1 Cape Town's Bloubergstrand Bloubergstrand in Cape Town is famous for its steady winds and gorgeous views of Table Mountain. The place draws both novice and seasoned kite surfers because of its consistent wind patterns, particularly in summer months when winds can go up to 30 knots. The beach has plenty of space to launch kites, making it a perfect place to practice new tricks or just spend a day on the water.

#2 Dakhla's desert oasis Located in Western Sahara, Dakhla is a desert oasis that has emerged as a hotspot for kite surfers looking for some out-of-the-ordinary landscapes. The lagoon here offers flat water conditions ideal for freestyle lovers, while the Atlantic Ocean poses challenging waves for advanced riders. With over 300 days of wind a year, Dakhla promises ample opportunities to catch some air and enjoy uninterrupted sessions.

#3 Zanzibar's Paje Beach Famous for its white sandy shores and crystal-clear waters, Zanzibar's Paje Beach is a tropical paradise. With steady trade winds from June to October, it makes for the perfect kite surfing destination. The shallow lagoon makes it beginner-friendly while offering enough space and variety in conditions to keep seasoned riders entertained. Paje Beach also hosts several kite schools where visitors can take lessons or rent equipment.