Where to go for kite surfing: Top spots
What's the story
Africa is home to some of the best kite surfing spots that are sure to thrill any adventure junkie. With its expansive coastlines and perfect winds, the continent is a kite surfer's paradise. From the azure waters of Zanzibar to the busy shores of Cape Town, Africa offers one-of-a-kind experiences to anyone who can't get enough of riding the waves and soaking in the adrenaline.
#1
Cape Town's Bloubergstrand
Bloubergstrand in Cape Town is famous for its steady winds and gorgeous views of Table Mountain. The place draws both novice and seasoned kite surfers because of its consistent wind patterns, particularly in summer months when winds can go up to 30 knots. The beach has plenty of space to launch kites, making it a perfect place to practice new tricks or just spend a day on the water.
#2
Dakhla's desert oasis
Located in Western Sahara, Dakhla is a desert oasis that has emerged as a hotspot for kite surfers looking for some out-of-the-ordinary landscapes. The lagoon here offers flat water conditions ideal for freestyle lovers, while the Atlantic Ocean poses challenging waves for advanced riders. With over 300 days of wind a year, Dakhla promises ample opportunities to catch some air and enjoy uninterrupted sessions.
#3
Zanzibar's Paje Beach
Famous for its white sandy shores and crystal-clear waters, Zanzibar's Paje Beach is a tropical paradise. With steady trade winds from June to October, it makes for the perfect kite surfing destination. The shallow lagoon makes it beginner-friendly while offering enough space and variety in conditions to keep seasoned riders entertained. Paje Beach also hosts several kite schools where visitors can take lessons or rent equipment.
#4
Essaouira's windy city charm
Known as "The Windy City" for its fierce Alize trade winds, Essaouira ensures consistent conditions for most months. The huge expanse of its sandy beach offers enough room for launching and maneuvering without the crowding. This makes it an ideal spot for kite surfers all year round, with the right timing even during the more unpredictable winter winds.