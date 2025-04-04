What's the story

African beadwork is a vibrant and intricate art form that has been practiced for centuries across the continent.

This craft not only serves as a means of personal adornment but also carries cultural significance, often used to convey messages and tell stories.

The techniques involved in African beadwork are diverse, reflecting the rich heritage and creativity of various communities.

Here, we explore five timeless techniques that continue to captivate artisans and enthusiasts alike.