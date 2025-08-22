Love souvenirs? Explore these craft markets

African craft markets are colorful and diverse, giving you a wide range of artistic souvenirs to pick from. These markets are lively centers where artisans display their craftsmanship with handmade crafts, textiles, and jewelry. You can find amazing things that speak of tradition and creativity. From vibrant beadwork to finely carved wooden sculptures, these markets give you a chance to purchase unique treasures while supporting local artisans.

#1 Explore Maasai Market in Nairobi If you are looking for authentic African crafts, Maasai Market in Nairobi is a must-visit. Held at different places across the week, it has a myriad of things from beaded jewelry, traditional clothing, to hand-carved wooden pieces. Bargaining is the name of the game here, so be prepared to haggle with the vendors. This market is a great way to meet local artisans and know their craft-making process.

#2 Visit Cape Town's Greenmarket Square Greenmarket Square in Cape Town is among the oldest public spaces in South Africa and features a bustling market brimming with African crafts. Shoppers can find everything from hand-painted fabrics to unique pieces of pottery. The square itself is lined with historic buildings, contributing to the quaintness of the shopping experience. We recommend visiting early on in the day when it's less crowded for a more laid-back browsing experience.

#3 Discover Accra's Arts Centre market Accra's Arts Centre Market is famous for its huge variety of Ghanaian arts and crafts. Tourists can browse through stalls selling kente cloths, leather items, traditional masks, and more. The market also hosts live demonstrations by craftsmen who are more than willing to teach you their tricks if you're interested. It's an ideal place to buy souvenirs that reflect the beauty of Ghanaian culture.