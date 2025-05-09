May 09, 202511:00 am

What's the story

Fonio, a tiny grain native to West Africa, is making headlines for its versatility and health benefits.

Famous for its cooking prowess and adaptability, fonio features in a range of traditional African cuisines.

An ancient grain, fonio is packed with amino acids and iron, making it a healthy option for many.

Here's taking a look at the many ways fonio can be added to your meals.