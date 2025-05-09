Strengthen your wrists with these 5 exercises
Wrist strength and mobility are essential for several daily activities and sports.
In Africa, traditional exercises have been used for generations to improve them.
These exercises not only improve the functionality of your wrist but also promote physical well-being.
By adding these techniques to your routine, you can enjoy improved flexibility and strength in your wrists.
This is useful for both athletes and those desiring improved hand function.
Rope pulling
The power of rope pulling
Rope pulling is an age-old exercise that uses a thick rope tied to a stable object.
The participants pull the rope towards themselves using their wrists and forearms.
This exercise works on the muscles of the wrist, forearm, and hand, making them stronger and more enduring.
It is commonly practiced by fishermen on coastal areas who have to depend on strong wrists to carry out their work.
Clay pot lifting
Clay pot lifting technique
In many African communities, lifting clay pots filled with water or sand has been a common practice to build wrist strength.
The exercise involves balancing the pot while lifting it from the ground to shoulder height repeatedly.
The weight of the pot challenges the wrist muscles, enhancing both grip strength and stability.
Stick twisting
Stick twisting rituals
Stick twisting requires you to hold a stick horizontally with both hands and twist it back and forth only by moving your wrists.
It helps improve flexibility and strengthen small muscles around the wrist joint.
It is also commonly performed during cultural ceremonies where dexterity takes an important role.
Stone balancing
Stone balancing practices
Stone balancing is the art of stacking stones of various sizes atop one another using one hand (at a time).
Without letting them topple over easily because of gravity's pull against them all stacked up high above ground level.
Not only does this improve concentration, but it also exercises those teeny-tiny, yet oh-so-mighty muscle groups tucked away in our very own human anatomy.
Collectively known "the carpal tunnel."
Basket weaving
Basket weaving techniques
Basket weaving requires complex finger movements involving several joints, including those in the wrists.
While weaving baskets out of natural materials like reeds or grasses (abundant across Africa's varied landscapes), people improve their dexterity and coordination.
This ability is important for executing complex tasks requiring precision and accuracy, such as sewing clothes seamlessly (no seams showing through the fabric layers upon completion).