For hikers: These highland trails are worth exploring

The African highlands are a perfect destination for serene adventure journeys. These trails, located in the heart of Africa , boast of breathtaking landscapes and diverse ecosystems. Ranging from lush forests to expansive savannahs, the highlands are a heaven for nature lovers and adventure seekers. Trails here allow travelers to immerse in the rich biodiversity and cultural heritage of the region, making it an unforgettable experience.

#1 Trekking through Ethiopian highlands The Ethiopian highlands are known for their dramatic landscapes and ancient history. Trekking through this region provides an opportunity to witness stunning vistas, and explore historical sites. The Simien Mountains National Park is a highlight, home to unique wildlife like the Gelada baboon. The trails, with elevations over 4,000 meters, offer both challenging hikes and rewarding views.

#2 Exploring Kenya's Aberdare Range Kenya's Aberdare Range is famous for its dense forests and diverse wildlife. The trails here take adventurers through bamboo groves and misty moorlands. Hikers can spot elephants, buffaloes, and a range of birds on their way. The Aberdare National Park also has gorgeous waterfalls such as Karuru Falls, making this trekking destination even more picturesque.

#3 Hiking in Uganda's Rwenzori Mountains The snow-capped peaks of Rwenzori Mountains in Uganda near the equator promise a unique hiking experience. Referred to as the "Mountains of the Moon," they are home to diverse flora from tropical rainforests to alpine meadows. Trekkers can witness panoramic views of glaciers while exploring this UNESCO World Heritage site. The challenging terrain makes it perfect for seasoned hikers looking for an adventurous journey.

#4 Discovering Tanzania's Usambara Mountains Tanzania's Usambara Mountains are marked by lush greenery and vibrant communities. These trails allow you to mingle with local villagers while you go on scenic hikes through tea plantations and forests boasting of endemic plant species. The cool climate makes it comfortable to trek year-round without extreme temperatures or humidity levels coming in the way of your journey.