You must explore these stunning mountain caves 

Exploring the mountain caves of Africa is a dream adventure for every thrill-seeker and nature lover out there. The caves, tucked away in diverse terrains, are portals into ancient geological formations and rich cultural histories. From the Atlas Mountains in the north to the Drakensberg range in the south, every cave has its own challenges and discoveries. Here are some key insights for your expeditions.

#1 Exploring Atlas Mountains' caves The Atlas Mountains across Morocco, Algeria, and Tunisia have dozens of caves waiting to be explored. The caves are famous for their breathtaking stalactites and stalagmites formations. Hikers can expect moderately difficult trails leading to the caves. Visit in spring or autumn when the temperature is pleasant. You can also get local guides who would tell you about the caves' history and geology.

#2 Discovering Drakensberg's hidden gems The Drakensberg range of South Africa is dotted with some of the most fascinating caves decorated with ancient rock art. These artworks give a peek into the life of early inhabitants who once lived in these mountains. Given the region's rugged terrain, proper hiking gear and preparation for fluctuating weather are a must. Guided tours are advisable, as they ensure safety and offer educational context to the area's cultural significance.

#3 Venturing into Mount Elgon's lava tubes Mount Elgon which straddles the border between Uganda and Kenya has interesting lava tube caves created from ancient volcanic activity. The tubes present an exciting exploration opportunity with their complex passageways, carved by flowing lava centuries ago. Visitors should brace themselves for cooler temperatures inside these tunnels than outside as sunlight penetration is limited.