Amaranth: The superfood you've been missing out on 

Amaranth, an obscure African native grain, is making waves for its superior nutrition. This ancient grain is highly proteinaceous, making it the perfect addition to vegetarian and vegan diets. Apart from its protein content, amaranth is loaded with essential nutrients that benefit health. As more and more people are looking for plant-based alternatives, learning about the benefits of amaranth can help diversify diets and encourage sustainable eating habits.

Nutritional value Nutritional powerhouse of amaranth Notably, amaranth is high on protein, offering roughly 13% to 14% protein (by weight). It also offers all nine essential amino acids, making it a complete protein source. Amaranth is also rich in fiber, iron, magnesium, and calcium. They assist in muscle repair, bone health, etc. Its gluten-free nature also makes it ideal for those with gluten sensitivities/celiac disease.

Culinary applications Versatile culinary uses You can include amaranth in your meals in many ways as it is so versatile. You can cook it like rice or quinoa and use it as a base for salads or side dishes. Ground into flour, you can use amaranth for baking bread or pancakes. Its nutty flavor goes well with sweet and savory dishes. Popped amaranth seeds make a nice crunchy topping on yogurt or oatmeal.

Health advantages Health benefits beyond protein Eating amaranth may offer a number of health benefits other than protein. The high fiber content helps with digestion and keeps cholesterol levels in check by inhibiting LDL cholesterol absorption in the body. Antioxidants present in amaranth contribute to immune function by fighting oxidative stress at the cellular level.