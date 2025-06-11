Hikers, don't miss these scenic ancient trails
Ancient hiking trails give you an opportunity to connect with history in the middle of stunning landscapes.
Carved by early civilizations, these paths provide awe-inspiring views, enriching both experienced hikers and beginners with nature's beauty and historical depth.
Take a look at some of the world's most remarkable trails for an experience of a lifetime.
Inca Trail
The Inca Trail: A journey through history
The Inca Trail in Peru, perhaps the most famous ancient hiking route, leads to the famed Machu Picchu and offers a glimpse into the rich history of the Incan Empire.
The trail, approximately 43 kilometers long, takes about four days to complete.
Hikers witness diverse ecosystems, from lush cloud forests to alpine tundra. The panoramic views of Andean peaks/archaeological sites make it an unforgettable experience.
Petra Pathways
Petra's hidden pathways: Exploring Jordan's past
Petra in Jordan is famous for its rock-cut architecture and water conduit system.
Hiking through Petra means navigating narrow canyons and climbing the rugged terrain to reach iconic sites like Al-Khazneh (The Treasury).
The trails provide sweeping views of rose-red cliffs and ancient tombs carved into sandstone mountains.
As you hike through this UNESCO World Heritage Site, you'll be taken back in time to when Petra was a thriving trade hub.
Camino de Santiago
Camino de Santiago: Pilgrimage across Spain
The Camino de Santiago is an ancient pilgrimage route that traverses through Spain, ending at the Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela.
Walked by pilgrims for centuries, this trail features diverse landscapes, from rolling hills to coastal paths.
Several routes can be chosen from, each offering unique cultural experiences and scenic views.
The camaraderie among fellow travelers is another rich layer to this historic journey.
Great Wall Trekking
Great Wall of China: Trekking along history's edge
Hiking along sections of the Great Wall of China offers a rare glimpse into China's past, while treating you to breathtaking views over rugged mountains.
Some parts are over 2,000 years old, a true testament to the engineering marvel of ancient builders.
They built this gigantic fortification system, spanning thousands of kilometers, across northern China's terrain.