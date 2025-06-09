5 scents that support mind and body
What's the story
From mood and productivity to overall well-being, aromas have a deep impact on our everyday lives.
The power of scent is often underrated, but it can be extremely beneficial when it comes to enhancing our daily wellness.
From increasing concentration to inducing relaxation, different scents can be used strategically to improve various aspects of life.
Here's how you can use specific aromas daily to boost mental and physical health.
Calmness
Lavender for relaxation
Lavender is widely known for its calming properties. Lavender is used in aromatherapy to reduce stress and anxiety levels.
Studies suggest that inhaling lavender scent can lower heart rate and blood pressure, promoting a state of relaxation.
Adding lavender essential oil into your evening routine may help improve sleep quality by creating a peaceful environment conducive to rest.
Invigoration
Citrus scents for energy
Citrus scents like lemon and orange are known for their invigorating effects.
These aromas can boost your energy levels and enhance mood by stimulating the production of serotonin in the brain.
Using citrus-scented candles or diffusers in the morning can provide an energizing start to the day. They help you feel more alert and focused.
Focus enhancement
Peppermint for concentration
We also associate peppermint aroma with improved concentration and cognitive performance.
According to research, the scent of peppermint can enhance alertness and memory retention. It does so by stimulating the hippocampus area of the brain.
Notably, this area is responsible for learning and memory processes.
Adding peppermint oil to your workspace may keep you focused. Especially for tasks requiring mental clarity.
Breathing ease
Eucalyptus for respiratory health
Eucalyptus oil is famous for promoting respiratory health, thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties.
Breathing in eucalyptus aroma may help unclog nasal passages, making breathing easier during colds/allergies.
Mixing eucalyptus oil into a diffuser or using it in steam inhalation practices could help you keep airways clear throughout the day.
Uplifting
Jasmine for mood elevation
Jasmine scent has been associated with elevating your mood, thanks to its possible antidepressant effect on neurotransmitters such as serotonin in the brain's limbic system.
This system regulates emotions, controlling happiness and sadness. By acting on this system, the aroma of jasmine can uplift your mood, making it an ideal addition to your daily wellness routines.
Having jasmine around might help improve your emotional well-being, giving you a brighter perspective and overall happiness.