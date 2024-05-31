Next Article

By Anujj Trehaan 05:08 pm May 31, 2024

What's the story Barcelona's Barri Gotic is a maze of narrow streets and historic buildings that tell tales of the city's past. While it's popular among tourists for its famous landmarks, there are hidden corners in this area that offer a more authentic glimpse into Barcelona's heart. These lesser-known spots allow travelers to experience the city away from the crowds.

Courtyards

Secret courtyards of serenity

Tucked away from the bustling streets, several secret courtyards in Barri Gotic provide tranquil escapes. One such place is the courtyard of the Museu Frederic Mares. It's not just a passage to the museum but a serene spot where you can admire ancient sculptures amid greenery. These courtyards are perfect for those seeking a moment of peace in the city.

Bookshops & Cafés

Timeless bookshops and cafes

For book lovers and cafe aficionados, Barri Gotic holds charming old bookshops and quaint cafes hidden among its streets. One notable spot is Re-Read, a cozy bookstore offering secondhand books at bargain prices. Nearby, you'll find small cafes serving delicious coffee and pastries in an inviting atmosphere. These spots are perfect for leisurely afternoons spent reading or planning your next adventure.

Roman relics

Uncover ancient Roman relics

Beneath the medieval charm of Barri Gotic, remnants of ancient Roman Barcelona are hidden. The MUHBA Temple d'August stands as one such relic, discreetly nestled within a medieval courtyard. Here, visitors can marvel at four towering columns that have stood for over 2,000 years. These columns serve as a testament to Barcelona's rich history, often overlooked by many tourists.