Discover Bengaluru's thatte idli spots

Famous for its vibrant culture and rich culinary diversity, Bengaluru promises a delightful breakfast experience with its legendary thatte idlis. Soft, fluffy rice cakes are a staple in the city's morning menu. Food enthusiasts can embark on an exciting journey to explore the best places to enjoy this traditional dish. Here are some places in Bengaluru where you can relish authentic thatte idlis and begin your day on a delicious note.

#1 Renowned Thatte Idli joint in Jayanagar Jayanagar is home to one of the most popular thatte idli joints of Bengaluru. Famous for its consistent taste and quality, this place is frequented by locals and tourists alike. The idlis here are served with a range of chutneys and sambar, enhancing the overall flavor. Reasonably priced at ₹50 per plate, it provides great value for money without compromising on taste or quality.

#2 Iconic eatery in Basavanagudi Basavanagudi is home to an iconic eatery that has been serving mouth-watering thatte idlis for decades. This place is loved by many for its old-school preparation and authentic taste. The idlis are soft but firm to hold their shape when dipped in spicy chutneys or sambar. With prices starting at ₹40 per plate, it continues to be a favorite for budget-lovers alike.

#3 Popular breakfast spot in Malleshwaram Behind the busy streets of Malleshwaram lies a gem of a breakfast place famous for its mouth-watering thatte idlis. What makes this place special is the unique blend of spices they use in the chutneys that come with thatte idlis, giving an extra zing with every bite. At roughly ₹60 per plate, it offers an affordable yet filling meal option for early risers.