Benne dosa: A buttery twist on the classic dosa
What's the story
Bengaluru's bustling streets are home to a unique breakfast delight, benne dosa. A crispy, buttery version of the traditional dosa, this dish is a favorite among locals and tourists alike. With its rich flavor and satisfying crunch, benne dosa offers a taste of the city's culinary heritage. Whether you're starting your day or enjoying a midday snack, this iconic dish promises an authentic Bengaluru experience.
#1
The buttery twist on traditional dosa
Benne dosa takes the classic South Indian dosa and adds a generous layer of butter, giving it a rich taste and a crispy texture.
The butter melts into the dosa while cooking, making it soft on the inside and crunchy on the outside.
This delicious combination makes it different from other dosas, making it a must-try for anyone visiting Bengaluru.
#2
Perfect pairings for benne dosa
To elevate the experience of eating benne dosa, it is usually served with coconut chutney and sambar.
The tangy chutneys complement the buttery flavor of the dosa, while the sambar adds a spicy kick.
Some vendors also serve it with jaggery or sugar for those who like a sweet touch with their savory breakfast.
#3
Where to find authentic benne dosa
For authentic benne dosa, head to iconic places like MTR or Vidyarthi Bhavan.
These places have been serving this delicacy for decades and are famous for their consistent quality and taste.
The long queues at these places are a testament to their popularity among locals and tourists alike.
#4
Tips for enjoying your benne dosa experience
When you visit these places, make sure you go early, as they can get really crowded during peak hours.
Also, do not forget to try other items on their menu, as they serve a range of South Indian delicacies that go well with your breakfast experience.