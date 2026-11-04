Besan puda: The perfect treat for your evening cravings
What's the story
Besan puda is a popular street food loved for its simplicity and taste. This savory pancake, made from gram flour, is a staple in many Indian households. It is easy to prepare and can be customized with different spices and vegetables. Whether you are a street food lover or looking for a quick snack at home, besan puda offers a delightful experience without the fuss.
Ingredients
Ingredients and preparation
To prepare besan puda, you need gram flour, water, turmeric, cumin seeds, salt, and optional vegetables, like onions or tomatoes.
The ingredients are simple but essential for the authentic taste of this dish.
Mixing gram flour with water to make a smooth batter is the first step.
Adding spices enhances the flavor profile of the puda.
Cooking methods
Cooking techniques
Cooking besan puda requires a hot tava or griddle.
Pouring a ladleful of batter onto the tava and spreading it evenly makes a thin layer.
Drizzling oil around the edges helps crisp it up.
Flipping when one side is golden brown ensures even cooking on both sides.
Variations
Variations of besan puda
Besan puda can also be customized with different ingredients to suit personal taste.
Adding chopped vegetables like spinach or bell peppers not only enhances nutrition but also adds flavor variety.
Some people like to add green chilies for an extra kick, while others may prefer a milder version by skipping them altogether.
Serving tips
Serving suggestions
Besan puda tastes best when served hot with chutney or yogurt on the side.
It can be eaten as a breakfast item or an evening snack with tea or coffee.
Garnishing it with fresh coriander leaves adds an extra touch of freshness and aroma to this already delicious dish.