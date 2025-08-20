Brazil on your plate: 5 must-try snacks

Brazil 's vegetarian snacks are a testament to its rich culture and food heritage. From street food to homemade goodies, these mouth-watering snacks provide a taste of the country's distinct flavors. Perfect for any occasion, they are sure to impress. Here are some Brazilian vegetarian snacks that you must try on your culinary expedition.

Snack 1 Pao de queijo: A cheesy delight This is a Brazilian favorite, is prepared with tapioca flour and cheese. These small, round cheese breads have a crisp outside and soft, chewy inside. Served with coffee for breakfast or as an afternoon snack, their gluten-free quality makes them a hit among those with dietary restrictions. Found in bakeries all over Brazil, they are easy to make at home, too.

Snack 2 Acaraje: A savory bean fritter Acaraje is a traditional Brazilian street food from Bahia. It is made of black-eyed pea fritters that are deep-fried to golden perfection. Traditionally served with shrimp, the vegetarian version comes with fillings like vatapa (spicy paste of bread, coconut milk, peanuts, and palm oil) or caruru (okra stew). This savory snack is widely consumed during festivals and get-togethers.

Snack 3 Coxinha de jaca: Jackfruit croquettes Coxinha de Jaca provides a plant-based take on the classic coxinha by substituting jackfruit for traditional fillings for the stuffing. The dough is prepared from wheat flour and potatoes, formed into teardrop shapes around the seasoned jackfruit mixture before being breaded and fried to crisp perfection. This creative snack has become a hit among vegetarians craving traditional flavors minus the meat.

Snack 4 Pastel de palmito: Heart of palm pastry Pastel de Palmito uses heart of palm as its filling enveloped in thin pastry dough, which are deep-fried until golden brown. You can find these pastries at street fairs across Brazil where they're served hot with a range of dipping sauces like chimichurri or spicy pepper sauce to amp up the flavor.