Planning a Chhattisgarh trip? Explore these 5 hidden gems
What's the story
Chhattisgarh, a state in central India, is famous for its rich cultural heritage and natural beauty. While most tourists flock to popular spots, the lesser-known attractions of this region are equally mesmerizing. From ancient temples to stunning waterfalls, Chhattisgarh has hidden gems waiting to be explored. This article takes you through some of these offbeat places, giving you a glimpse into the diverse experiences this state has to offer.
#1
Discover the beauty of Chitrakote Falls
Chitrakote Falls is often called the Niagara of India because of its wide cascade and breathtaking views.
Located on the Indravati River, the falls are especially magnificent during the monsoon when the water flow increases.
You can enjoy boat rides or just relax by the banks, soaking in the beauty of nature.
The surrounding greenery adds to its charm, making it an ideal spot for nature lovers.
#2
Explore ancient temples at Sirpur
Sirpur is a historical site dotted with ancient temples that speak volumes about India's architectural brilliance.
The Laxman Temple and Gandheshwar Temple are some of the prominent structures that display intricate carvings and sculptures.
The site gives you a peek into the spiritual and cultural life of ancient India.
Walking through these ruins, you can imagine how it was to live in those times.
#3
Visit the tribal heartland of Bastar
Bastar is famous for its tribal culture and traditions that have been preserved for centuries.
The region is dotted with colorful tribal villages where you can see traditional crafts like weaving and metalwork.
Interacting with local artisans gives you an insight into their daily lives and customs.
Bastar also hosts several festivals where you can see vibrant dances and music performances.
#4
Experience the serenity of Tamor Pingla Wildlife Sanctuary
Tamor Pingla Wildlife Sanctuary is an ideal place for wildlife enthusiasts looking for peace away from crowded tourist spots.
The sanctuary is home to several species of flora and fauna, including leopards, deer, and different kinds of birds.
Walking through its dense forests gives you an opportunity to witness wildlife in its natural habitat while enjoying the tranquility of nature.
#5
Unwind at the tranquil Kanger Valley National Park
Kanger Valley National Park is known for its scenic beauty and biodiversity.
The park features dense forests, limestone caves, and crystal-clear streams. These natural elements make it a perfect spot for trekking and picnicking.
The park also has a rich variety of wildlife, including the Indian bison, making it a great place for nature lovers to explore.