Quite escapes: European villages that feel like a fairytale
What's the story
Europe has some beautiful villages that have managed to stay true to their old-world charm, despite the relentless march of modernization.
These villages take you back in time with their cobblestone streets, historic architecture, and calm landscapes.
For those looking for a quiet and authentic break from the hustle and bustle of city life, exploring these places can be a refreshing experience.
Hallstatt
Hallstatt: Austria's lakeside gem
Nestled between mountains and a serene lake, Hallstatt in Austria is famous for its postcard-perfect setting. The village is also famous for its salt production history which dates back thousands of years.
Tourists can visit the salt mines or take a leisurely boat ride on the Hallstatt lake.
The village's charming wooden houses and narrow alleys make it an ideal spot for photography enthusiasts.
Giethoorn
Giethoorn: The Venice of the North
Known as "Venice of the North," Giethoorn in the Netherlands is famous for its canals as opposed to roads.
You could either row your way through this quaint little village or walk along footpaths by thatched-roof cottages.
Since no cars are permitted in most areas, Giethoorn serves as a peaceful retreat where one can spend time with nature at its best.
Alberobello
Alberobello: Italy's Trulli town
Alberobello in Italy stands out with its unique trulli houses—whitewashed stone huts with conical roofs.
These structures are a part of UNESCO World Heritage Sites owing to their historical significance and architectural uniqueness.
Walking through Alberobello feels like stepping into another era, as visitors admire these fascinating dwellings while sampling local delicacies from nearby cafes.
Eze
Eze: A medieval French village
Perched atop a hill overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, France's Eze enchants you with its medieval charm.
Narrow winding streets lead you up to ancient stone buildings, dotted with colorful flowers.
The Jardin Exotique gives you a panoramic view over surrounding landscapes and exotic plants from all over the world—when you explore this quaint village, this is one of the must-visit spots!
Bibury
Bibury: England's idyllic countryside retreat
Bibury in England perfectly defines quintessential English countryside beauty with its honey-colored cottages dotting Arlington Row—something you often see on postcards depicting rural England at its best.
This beautiful Cotswold village encourages you to stroll along peaceful riverside paths or explore nearby attractions like Arlington Mill Museum, which highlights local history through centuries-old exhibits.