Fenugreek is the star of these African dishes

Moroccan fenugreek stew is a hearty dish that combines the rich flavors of spices with the distinct taste of fenugreek.

The stew usually includes vegetables like carrots, potatoes, and other ingredients simmered in a flavorful broth infused with cumin and coriander.

Fenugreek seeds add an earthy note that complements the sweetness of the vegetables.

This dish showcases how fenugreek can elevate traditional recipes by adding depth and complexity.