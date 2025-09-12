5 tomato leaf recipes you need to try

Tomato leaves, which are often ignored in cooking, can provide a unique twist to your cooking. Edible and full of distinct flavor, these leaves can add a zing to a variety of recipes. From soups to salads, tomato leaves can make your cooking experience a lot better. Here are five interesting recipes that use tomato leaves to give you delightful and unexpected flavors.

Recipe 1 Tomato leaf pesto Tomato leaf pesto provides a refreshing twist on the classic basil iteration. Blend fresh tomato leaves, garlic, pine nuts, Parmesan cheese, and olive oil until smooth. This vibrant green sauce makes for an excellent combination with pasta or a spread on sandwiches. The subtle tang of the tomato leaves makes for an interesting depth to the traditional pesto flavor.

Recipe 2 Tomato leaf infused oil Infusing oil with tomato leaves is an easy way to integrate their flavor into dishes. Heat olive oil on low flame and add washed tomato leaves. Let them steep for about thirty minutes, and then strain out the solids. You can drizzle this infused oil over salads or use it as a base for sauteing vegetables.

Recipe 3 Tomato leaf soup A warm bowl of soup infused with tomato leaf essence is just the right thing to comfort and flavor you. Saute some onions and garlic in olive oil, add vegetable broth and chopped tomatoes with fresh tomato leaves. Once everything's tender, blend it into a smooth consistency. What you get is a rich soup with earthy undertone of the tomato leaves.

Recipe 4 Tomato leaf salad dressing Create an aromatic salad dressing by mixing finely chopped tomato leaves with lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper. This dressing adds a refreshing zing when tossed with mixed greens or drizzled over roasted vegetables. The unique taste of the tomato leaf beautifully complements the acidity of lemon juice.