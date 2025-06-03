Eating guava daily can do this to your body
Guava is a unique tropical fruit, famous for its flavor and health benefits.
From vitamins to minerals and antioxidants, guavas are packed with essential nutrients and make an amazing addition to your diet.
They are rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, which help you stay healthy.
Here are the nutritional facts of guavas and the health benefits they provide.
Vitamin powerhouse
Rich source of vitamin C
Guavas are an amazing source of vitamin C, giving you more than 200% of the daily recommended intake in just one fruit.
This vitamin is essential for a healthy immune system and helps in the production of collagen, which is important for skin health.
Eating guavas regularly can protect you from common colds and infections, thanks to their high vitamin C content.
Fiber boost
High fiber content for digestive health
Guavas are packed with dietary fiber, which is essential for maintaining digestive health.
One guava offers approximately 12% of the daily recommended fiber intake.
This prevents constipation by adding bulk to stools and encouraging regular bowel movements.
Including guavas in your diet can keep your digestive system healthy.
Disease defense
Antioxidant properties for disease prevention
The antioxidants in guavas help fight oxidative stress by neutralizing free radicals in the body.
These antioxidants may lower the risk of chronic diseases like heart disease and cancer by shielding cells from damage.
Regular consumption of antioxidant-rich foods like guavas can result in long-term health benefits.
Heart helper
Supports heart health with potassium
Guavas are also rich in potassium, an important mineral that regulates blood pressure levels by countering sodium's effect on the body.
One medium-sized guava contains some 417 mg of potassium, which goes a long way in keeping your heart healthy when consumed regularly as part of a balanced diet.
Calorie conscious
Low-calorie snack option
For those who want to stay fit without compromising on taste and nutrition, quality snacks such as fresh fruits become essential options.
Luckily enough, every medium-sized, raw, ripe, juicy, sweet-tasting yet low-caloric fruit contains only about 37 calories per piece, making it an ideal guilt-free snacking option!