Love chips? Discover healthier alternatives
Potato chips are a global favorite snack, but their regular counterparts are usually loaded with high sodium and unhealthy fats.
If you want to enjoy the crunch but not at the expense of health, here are innovative ways to prepare healthier versions of popular potato chip flavors.
With alternative ingredients and cooking methods, you can indulge in your favorite snack while being mindful of nutrition.
Baked sweet potato chips
Sweet potatoes are a healthier option than regular potatoes. They are loaded with fiber and vitamins A and C.
To prepare baked sweet potato chips, slice them thin, toss with olive oil, and sprinkle with sea salt or cinnamon for a sweet twist.
Bake at 200 degrees Celsius until crisp.
This trick cuts down on fat from frying and adds natural sweetness that goes well with different seasonings.
Kale chips with sea salt
Kale is loaded with antioxidants as well as vitamins K, A, and C.
To make kale chips, remove the stems of fresh kale leaves, toss them in olive oil, sprinkle with sea salt or nutritional yeast to get a cheesy flavor, and bake at 150 degrees Celsius until crisp.
These chips give you a delightful crunch like regular potato chips but are packed with nutrients that promote overall health.
Zucchini chips with herb seasoning
Zucchini is low on calories but high on essential nutrients such as vitamin C and potassium.
For zucchini chips, cut them thinly with a mandoline slicer for uniformity.
Coat them lightly in olive oil before seasoning with herbs like rosemary or thyme and garlic powder for added depth of flavor.
Bake at 180 degrees Celsius till golden brown for a healthy snacking option.
Beetroot chips infused with vinegar
Along with offering an earthy flavor, beetroot is also rich in folate and manganese which promote heart health among others.
Slice beetroots thinly, coat lightly using apple cider vinegar mixed together with some black pepper, and bake these at around 180 degrees Celsius until they turn crispy.
You have tangy beetroot crisps offering both taste and nutrition at the same time!