Unseen Europe: Stunning lakes you just can't miss
What's the story
Central Europe's hidden lakes, tucked away in picturesque landscapes, provide a tranquil getaway.
These serene waters, ranging from Austria to Slovenia, are perfect for those who are looking for some peace and natural beauty.
Travelers can discover rewarding experiences delving into these offbeat gems, far from the crowded urban life.
Weissensee
Lake Weissensee: Austria's pristine gem
With its pristine, crystal-clear waters and untouched surroundings, Lake Weissensee in Carinthia, Austria, is a true natural wonder.
One of the cleanest lakes in Europe, Weissensee is perfect for a swim or any water activity.
The lake is engulfed by lush forests and has plenty of hiking trails leading to breathtaking views of the area.
Explore this beautiful gem for a peaceful retreat.
Bohinj
Bohinj Lake: Slovenia's tranquil retreat
Bohinj Lake, located inside Slovenia's Triglav National Park, serves as a peaceful getaway amidst stunning scenery.
The lake is relatively less crowded than its popular counterpart, the Lake Bled, which makes it ideal for a peaceful visit.
Nestled amidst mountains, Bohinj Lake is perfect for kayaking or even taking a stroll along its banks.
Its crystal-clear waters reflect the peaks around it, making for amazing views.
Plitvice
Plitvice Lakes: Croatia's natural wonder
Croatia's Plitvice Lakes National Park is a series of cascading lakes connected by waterfalls and greenery.
This UNESCO World Heritage site lures nature lovers from across the globe to witness its unparalleled beauty.
Wooden walkways let you explore the various sections of the park while observing a variety of flora and fauna.
The colorful waters change hue throughout the year due to varying mineral content.
Hintersee
Hintersee: Germany's alpine beauty
Hintersee, near Ramsau in Bavaria, Germany, features awe-inspiring alpine beauty with its emerald-green waters cushioned by mighty mountains.
This small but pretty lake offers hiking trails through dense forests (well-marked) where you can spot wildlife like deer or birds unique to this region.
Photographers will have no dearth of inspiration capturing reflections perfectly mirrored across the calm surface at sunrise or sunset when light dances gleefully upon the rippling waves beneath them.