For book lovers: World's most underrated libraries
For book lovers, libraries are sanctuaries of knowledge and discovery. While most of us are aware of the grand public libraries, there are hidden gems tucked away in global cities that promise unique experiences. Often, these lesser-known libraries house rare collections, provide serene reading environments and sometimes even boast architectural marvels. Exploring these hidden treasures can be a delightful adventure for bibliophiles craving for something beyond the ordinary.
Ancient revival
'Bibliotheca Alexandrina' in Alexandria
The Bibliotheca Alexandrina is a modern-day homage to the illustrious Library of Alexandria. Situated on Egypt's Mediterranean coast, this library is an architectural marvel. Its giant circular shape symbolizes the sun emerging from the sea. It contains millions of books in multiple languages and subjects. The library also has museums, art galleries, and a planetarium. It makes it a cultural center for history and literature enthusiasts.
Theatre turned library
'El Ateneo Grand Splendid' in Buenos Aires
Once a grand theatre, El Ateneo Grand Splendid has been reimagined into one of the most beautiful bookstores in the world. Situated in Buenos Aires, Argentina, this bookstore preserves the original theatre architecture with its ornate balconies and painted ceilings. You could browse through thousands of books, while the live piano music echoes through the space. It's an enchanting place where literature meets art.
Modern minimalism
'Stuttgart City Library' in Germany
The Stuttgart City Library features a minimalist cube design by architect Eun Young Yi. Located in Germany's Baden-Wurttemberg region, this library has an extensive collection across various floors connected by spiral staircases. Its all-white interior creates a calm atmosphere, ideal for reading/studying quietly with natural light flowing through large windows.
Nature's embrace
'Liyuan Library' near Beijing
Nestled within China's Jiaojiehe Village near Beijing, Liyuan Library—a unique structure blends seamlessly into nature. It uses locally sourced wood sticks as cladding material around glass walls. This way, sunlight filters inside naturally without artificial lighting during daytime hours. It creates a tranquil ambiance, ideal for readers seeking solitude amidst scenic surroundings. This is away from the bustling city life near China's capital city, Beijing.