For book lovers: World's most underrated libraries

For book lovers, libraries are sanctuaries of knowledge and discovery. While most of us are aware of the grand public libraries, there are hidden gems tucked away in global cities that promise unique experiences. Often, these lesser-known libraries house rare collections, provide serene reading environments and sometimes even boast architectural marvels. Exploring these hidden treasures can be a delightful adventure for bibliophiles craving for something beyond the ordinary.

Ancient revival 'Bibliotheca Alexandrina' in Alexandria The Bibliotheca Alexandrina is a modern-day homage to the illustrious Library of Alexandria. Situated on Egypt's Mediterranean coast, this library is an architectural marvel. Its giant circular shape symbolizes the sun emerging from the sea. It contains millions of books in multiple languages and subjects. The library also has museums, art galleries, and a planetarium. It makes it a cultural center for history and literature enthusiasts.

Theatre turned library 'El Ateneo Grand Splendid' in Buenos Aires Once a grand theatre, El Ateneo Grand Splendid has been reimagined into one of the most beautiful bookstores in the world. Situated in Buenos Aires, Argentina, this bookstore preserves the original theatre architecture with its ornate balconies and painted ceilings. You could browse through thousands of books, while the live piano music echoes through the space. It's an enchanting place where literature meets art.

Modern minimalism 'Stuttgart City Library' in Germany The Stuttgart City Library features a minimalist cube design by architect Eun Young Yi. Located in Germany's Baden-Wurttemberg region, this library has an extensive collection across various floors connected by spiral staircases. Its all-white interior creates a calm atmosphere, ideal for reading/studying quietly with natural light flowing through large windows.