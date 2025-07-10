When in Romania, visit these beautiful castles

Romania is dotted with a number of historical castles, many of which are still unknown to the common man. These hidden gems provide a glimpse of the country's rich past and the variety of architecture it has to offer. In this travel guide, we take you through some of these fascinating structures, giving you an insight into their history and significance.

Gothic marvel Corvin Castle: A Gothic masterpiece Corvin Castle, also referred to as Hunedoara Castle, is one of Romania's most stunning castles boasting of Gothic architecture. Built in the 15th century, the castle has towering tall structures and intricate stone carvings. It was once a fortress and home to Hungarian noblemen. You could explore its majestic halls and learn about its storied past through guided tours available on-site.

Royal residence Peles Castle: A royal retreat Nestled in the beautiful Carpathian Mountains, Peles Castle was built in the late 19th century as a summer residence for Romanian royalty. Its architecture beautifully combines Neo-Renaissance and Gothic Revival styles, making it a sight to behold. The castle also hosts an amazing collection of art and artifacts from across Europe. Tours give a glimpse into royal life back then.

Transylvanian gem Banffy Castle: Transylvanian charm Situated close to Cluj-Napoca, Banffy Castle was built in the fifteenth century and displays Renaissance architecture with later Baroque influences. Owned by a powerful noble family at one time, it has been restored in recent years to maintain its historical significance. Visitors can attend cultural events conducted at this beautiful place throughout the year.