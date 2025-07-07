Most scenic waterfall hikes in New Zealand: A list

New Zealand 's stunning landscapes are dotted with gorgeous waterfalls, making it a hiker's paradise for people from all around the globe. These trails provide an opportunity to explore various ecosystems and the beauty of waterfalls hidden in greenery. Whether you are looking for an easy walk or a tough trek, there's a hike for every kind of adventurer. Check out the most amazing waterfall hikes in New Zealand.

Milford Track Milford Track: A scenic journey The Milford Track is New Zealand's most famous hiking trail that takes you through the Fiordland National Park. The multi-day hike covers about 53 kilometers and provides spectacular views of Sutherland Falls, one of New Zealand's tallest waterfalls. The track leads through rainforests, over suspension bridges and past glacial valleys, making it a dream come true for nature enthusiasts.

Routeburn Track Routeburn Track: Alpine adventure Spanning 32 kilometers, the Routeburn Track combines alpine scenery with lush forests. Nestled within both Fiordland and Mount Aspiring National Parks, the track is littered with stunning waterfalls on the way. Not only does the trail offer panoramic views of ranges and valleys, but it is also a popular pick for those looking for a quiet adventure.

Bridal Veil Falls Bridal Veil Falls: Short but sweet For those wanting a shorter hike with rewarding views, Bridal Veil Falls is an excellent option. Located near Raglan on the North Island, this easy walk leads to a viewing platform overlooking the 55-meter-high waterfall. The trail is well-maintained and perfect for families or anyone wanting to enjoy nature without committing to a long trek.