When in Amsterdam, visit these bookshops 

Amsterdam is a historic city and its bookshops are treasure troves of fascinating local stories. They don't just sell books but also serve as gateways to the past, telling stories of the city's evolution. From hidden gems to famous ones, every bookshop has its own unique story to tell. Visiting these shops gives insight into Amsterdam's cultural heritage and a deeper understanding of its history.

Drive 1 'The American Book Center' and its legacy The American Book Center, situated in the heart of Amsterdam, isn't just a bookstore. Over four decades ago, it was established as the heart of the literary scene in the city. The shop provides a wide array of English-language books and holds events celebrating the love of literature and culture. Its history mirrors Amsterdam's global outlook while being rooted in local tradition.

Drive 2 'Boekhandel van Rossum' for historical narratives Boekhandel van Rossum, located in the southern part of Amsterdam, is renowned for its focus on historical narratives that explore both Dutch and global history. This independent bookstore takes pride in its carefully curated selection designed to captivate history buffs. It offers works by well-known historians, as well as lesser-known authors, providing new insights into historical events.

Drive 3 'Athenaeum Boekhandel' as cultural hub Athenaeum Boekhandel, located close to Spui Square, acts as a cultural hub for both locals and tourists. Famous for its eclectic collection of books across genres, it also features journals dedicated to Amsterdam's rich past. The store often hosts readings, discussions, and exhibitions that showcase diverse aspects of Dutch culture and history.