Visiting Nigeria? Try these authentic snacks

Nigeria is home to a variety of deliciously crunchy snacks. Popular across the country, these snacks are loved by people of all ages. From street vendors to local markets, you can find them almost everywhere. They are the perfect bites for the busy ones. Here are some must-try crunchy snacks that'll introduce you to the rich culinary traditions of Nigeria.

Sweet treat Chin chin Chin chin is a much-loved snack in Nigeria, thanks to its sweet taste and crunchy bite. Prepared using flour, sugar, butter, and milk, this snack is cut into small squares or strips before being fried until golden brown. It's usually savored as a snack during festivities or just as a regular snack with tea or coffee.

Crispy munchies Plantain chips Plantain chips are another favorite among Nigerians. These thin slices of plantains are deep-fried until they're crispy. They can even be seasoned with salt or spices to give them an extra zing. Plantain chips make an excellent substitute for potato chips and are available in almost every market in Nigeria.

Doughy delight Puff-puff Puff-puff is a famous street food made from a dough of flour, sugar, yeast, and water. Once mixed and risen, the dough is rolled into balls and deep-fried till golden brown. The result is a soft but slightly crunchy crust with a fluffy inside that makes it irresistible.