You'll love these mango desserts!
Mangoes, popularly known as the "king of fruits," are our favorite tropical indulgence. Their sweetness and juiciness make them ideal for preparing an array of desserts that will entice anyone's sweet tooth. From age-old recipes to the modern-day twists, mango desserts have got it all. Here are five delicious mango desserts that you might get addicted to, each showcasing the unique flavor of this luscious fruit in its own special way.
Sweet pairing
Mango sticky rice
Mango sticky rice is a classic Southeast Asian dessert, which is ripe mango slices served with sticky rice cooked in coconut milk. The creaminess of the rice balances out the sweetness of the mango, resulting in a perfect combination of flavors. The dessert is usually garnished with sesame seeds or mung beans for texture and taste.
Refreshing treat
Mango sorbet
Perfect for hot days, mango sorbet is a refreshing frozen dessert. This sorbet is made by blending ripe mangoes with sugar and lemon juice, capturing the pure essence of mangoes without any dairy or artificial additives. It's an ideal choice for those who want to enjoy a light and fruity treat.
Cool delight
Mango lassi popsicles
Inspired by the popular Indian drink made from yogurt and mango puree, these delicious mango lassi popsicles combine yogurt, ripe mangoes, and honey to create a creamy yet refreshing frozen treat. Not only are they easy to whip up at home, but they also offer an absolutely delicious way to cool down on a warm afternoon.
Creamy indulgence
Mango cheesecake bars
Mango cheesecake bars combine rich and creamy indulgences with the smooth texture of the cheesecake filling layered over a buttery crust. Topped with fresh slices or puree of mangoes, these bars combine tangy cream cheese flavors with sweet tropical notes from the fruit. They are a perfect dessert option for gatherings or special occasions.
Silky smoothness
Mango pudding
Mango pudding is famous for its silky smooth texture, which is attained by mixing fresh mango puree with gelatin or agar-agar, and milk/cream. The ingredients you want depend on how much you want to go rich with this too. This simple yet elegant dish can be served chilled, topped off maybe even with some whipped topping, if you want to go all out presentation-wise. The entire experience, thoroughly enjoyed indeed!