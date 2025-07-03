How to explore Amsterdam by bicycle

Exploring Amsterdam by bicycle is one of the best ways to soak in the city's charm and culture. With an elaborate network of bike paths, cycling is not just popular but also practical for both locals and tourists. Here's our guide to navigating the city on two wheels to help you make the most of your cycling adventure in Amsterdam.

Bike rental Renting a bicycle in Amsterdam Renting a bicycle in Amsterdam is easy as there are many rental shops around the city. Usually, they charge anywhere between EUR10 to EUR15 per day, depending on the kind of bike you want to ride. Most shops also offer discounts for longer rentals or if you are in a group. Make sure helmets and locks are included in the rental fee for safety.

Path safety Navigating bike paths safely Amsterdam's bike paths are clearly marked and separated from pedestrian walkways and roads. Cyclists must stay on designated paths at all times and obey traffic signals specifically meant for bicycles. Be mindful of trams and buses sharing some routes with cyclists. Using hand signals when turning or stopping is a must for communicating with other road users.

Cycling etiquette Understanding local cycling etiquette Cycling etiquette in Amsterdam is more than just adhering to traffic rules; it's about respecting your fellow cyclists and pedestrians. Always ring your bell when you're overtaking another cyclist or getting close to pedestrians who may stray onto bike paths. Don't come to a sudden stop without signaling, as this can result in accidents in busy areas.

Scenic routes Exploring scenic routes around canals Amsterdam's canals serve as picture-perfect routes for a relaxed ride. The Jordaan district gives you quaint streets dotted with boutiques and cafes, while Vondelpark provides a green oasis right in the city center, perfect for a picnic or a quick breather in between your ride. Riding through these areas lets you soak in their beauty at your own pace.