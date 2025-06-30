Trekking in the Andaman Islands: A guide
What's the story
The Andaman Islands promise a one-of-a-kind trek through their secluded volcanic terrains. The islands, situated in the Bay of Bengal, feature verdant forests and an abundance of wildlife. Trekking here is a chance to discover pristine nature and incredible geological formations. The paths are graded in difficulty, serving both novices and expert trekkers. Here's taking a look at some important tips for those looking to take this adventurous trip.
Barren Island
Exploring Barren Island's active volcano
Barren Island also houses South Asia's only active volcano. Trekkers can see its smoking crater from a safe distance, giving a rare opportunity of seeing a volcano in action. The island can be reached by a boat, the treks are organized under guided tours owing to safety regulations. The waters surrounding are also famous for snorkeling, making it an added attraction for visitors.
Saddle Peak
Trekking through Saddle Peak National Park
Saddle Peak National Park has the highest point in Andaman Islands at 732 meters above sea level. The trek amid dense forests gives a chance to spot endemic flora and fauna. The panoramic views from the peak are a reward for hikers, making it an unforgettable experience for nature lovers.
Baratang Caves
Discovering limestone caves at Baratang Island
Famous for its fascinating limestone caves that were formed over thousands of years, Baratang Island is a treat for trekkers. These natural wonders can be explored through guided tours, which give you an insight into their unique formations and history. Reaching the caves includes a short boat ride and a trek through mangrove forests.
Safety tips
Tips for safe trekking adventures
When trekking in remote areas such as the Andaman Islands, safety should be your first priority. Always travel with experienced guides who are well-versed with the terrain. Carry enough water and snacks, as supplies may not be available on all trails. Wear appropriate footwear and tropical climate-suited clothes to ensure comfort on your trek.