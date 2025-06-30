Trekking in the Andaman Islands: A guide

The Andaman Islands promise a one-of-a-kind trek through their secluded volcanic terrains. The islands, situated in the Bay of Bengal, feature verdant forests and an abundance of wildlife. Trekking here is a chance to discover pristine nature and incredible geological formations. The paths are graded in difficulty, serving both novices and expert trekkers. Here's taking a look at some important tips for those looking to take this adventurous trip.

Barren Island Exploring Barren Island's active volcano Barren Island also houses South Asia's only active volcano. Trekkers can see its smoking crater from a safe distance, giving a rare opportunity of seeing a volcano in action. The island can be reached by a boat, the treks are organized under guided tours owing to safety regulations. The waters surrounding are also famous for snorkeling, making it an added attraction for visitors.

Saddle Peak Trekking through Saddle Peak National Park Saddle Peak National Park has the highest point in Andaman Islands at 732 meters above sea level. The trek amid dense forests gives a chance to spot endemic flora and fauna. The panoramic views from the peak are a reward for hikers, making it an unforgettable experience for nature lovers.

Baratang Caves Discovering limestone caves at Baratang Island Famous for its fascinating limestone caves that were formed over thousands of years, Baratang Island is a treat for trekkers. These natural wonders can be explored through guided tours, which give you an insight into their unique formations and history. Reaching the caves includes a short boat ride and a trek through mangrove forests.