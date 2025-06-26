Hiking along the Ligurian Riviera: Top trails

The Ligurian Riviera, nestled in the northwestern part of Italy , offers a stunning coastline with hidden paths waiting to be explored. These trails provide breathtaking views of the Mediterranean Sea and connect charming villages along the coast. Walking these paths allows visitors to experience the natural beauty and cultural richness of this region. From rugged cliffs to serene beaches, each path reveals a unique aspect of Liguria's coastal charm.

Trail 1 The Sentiero Azzurro Experience The Sentiero Azzurro is one of the most famous trails along the Ligurian coast. Connecting five picturesque villages called the Cinque Terre, this path allows hikers to explore terraced vineyards and olive groves, with panoramic sea views. The well-marked trail is accessible for most fitness levels, making it a popular choice among both locals and tourists craving an authentic Italian hiking experience.

Trail 2 Exploring Portofino's scenic trails Portofino is known for its scenic beauty, and its coastal trails don't disappoint either. The paths around Portofino offer stunning vistas of lush landscapes meeting azure waters. From shaded forests to open cliffsides, hikers can explore routes that lead through amazing scenes all along the way. These trails are perfect for those looking to mix nature exploration with visits to charming seaside towns.

Trail 3 Discovering Levanto's coastal routes Levanto also acts as a gateway to some of the lesser-known coastal paths, which guarantee peace from overcrowded tourist locations. These paths provide smooth walks along pine forests with a few glimpses of hidden beaches below. Perfect for casual walks or long treks, Levanto's trails match everyone's tastes while displaying the region's untouched natural beauty.