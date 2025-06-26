Top Nordic trails for scenic hikes: A list

Popular for its spectacular landscapes, Nordic region has some of the most beautiful forest trails for hiking enthusiasts. The trails take you through lush green, pristine lakes, and mind-blowing mountains. Be it an expert or a novice, Nordic forests have something for everyone. Here are some of the best forest trails in the Nordic countries that guarantee stunning views and unforgettable experiences.

Swedish adventure Kungsleden Trail in Sweden Kungsleden, or The King's Trail, is one of the most popular hiking routes in Sweden. Spanning over 440 kilometers, it allows hikers to traverse through a variety alas experience diverse landscapes from dense forests to shapeless tundra. The well-marked trail also offers various huts along the way to stay. It can be best explored in summer when the path is illuminated by the midnight sun, giving extended daylight hours to explore.

Norwegian challenge Trolltunga hike in Norway Trolltunga is among Norway's most iconic hikes, famous for the dramatic cliff formation jutting out over Lake Ringedalsvatnet. The round trip hike is about 28 kilometers long and requires a good level of fitness, owing to the challenging terrain. The stunning view from Trolltunga itself is the reward at the end, and that's why it attracts photography enthusiasts looking for that perfect shot.

Finnish serenity Ruutana Nature Reserve in Finland The Ruutana Nature Reserve provides hikers with a chance to soak in the serene beauty of Finland. Situated near Tampere, this nature reserve has well-maintained trails through dense forests and across peaceful lakes. It is a perfect spot for anyone looking for quiet walks while watching local wildlife, including birds and deer, in their natural habitat.