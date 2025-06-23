5 most scenic coastal cliffs for rappelling 

Coastal abseiling gives adventure junkies the ultimate high. Nothing comes close to the excitement of rappelling down a cliff with the sea as your backdrop. This piece takes a look at some of the best secluded cliffs across the globe that offer perfect locations for coastal abseiling adventures. Each place poses its own challenges and offers stunning views, making them ideal for pros and amateurs alike.

Irish adventure Ireland's rugged cliffs Ireland's coastline is dotted with rugged cliffs, ideal for abseiling. The Cliffs of Moher, specifically, provide some dramatic drops and stunning ocean views. These cliffs are not only famous for their height but also their sheer beauty. Abseilers can enjoy the challenge of navigating these steep descents while taking in the panoramic vistas of the Atlantic Ocean.

Aussie thrills Australia's Great Ocean Road The Great Ocean Road in Australia has some spectacular cliffs for abseiling. The Twelve Apostles area offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to head down the edge of towering limestone stacks that jut out from the ocean. The combination of mind-blowing scenery and thrilling vertical drops makes this a must-visit for adventure buffs who want to experience Australia's coastal wonders.

Nordic Heights Norway's Preikestolen cliff Preikestolen, or Pulpit Rock, in Norway, offers one of Europe's most iconic abseiling experiences. Towering over 600 meters above Lysefjorden, the cliff offers an adrenaline-pumping descent with breathtaking fjord views below. With such height and scenery, Preikestolen is a popular choice among those looking for an unforgettable coastal abseiling adventure.

African descent South Africa's Table Mountain Table Mountain in South Africa offers abseilers an ideal combination of city and nature. Towering over Cape Town and the Atlantic Ocean, the flat-topped peak features a variety of routes designed for different skills. Abseiling down Table Mountain gives adventurers sweeping cityscapes, along with gorgeous coastal views.