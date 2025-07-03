Paddleboard yoga: 5 coastal spots to explore

Sunset Stand-Up Paddleboard (SUP) Yoga provides the perfect combination of calmness and difficulty, along with stunning coastal views. As the sun sets, these hidden places make for a perfect spot to do yoga on water. Be it a pro yogi or someone who wants to try something new, these places can add to your practice and bring you closer to nature like never before.

Malibu Serene shores of Malibu The shores of Malibu are ideal for sunset SUP yoga, courtesy of mild waves and wide views. Not only does its pleasant climate and crystalline waters provide a great combination for board yoga, but locals also love this place for its calm, non-crowded beaches, which makes the experience even more mindful.

Kauai Tranquil waters of Kauai Kauai's tranquil waters are perfect for those looking to be left alone while they practice SUP yoga. Called the "Garden Isle," Kauai has lush landscapes that make for a stunning backdrop to your session on the water. The calm bays around this island provide stable conditions, making it easier to concentrate on the poses without worrying about strong currents or waves breaking your flow.

Algarve Hidden coves in Algarve The hidden coves lining Portugal's Algarve coast make for ideal secluded spots for sunset SUP yoga lovers. These sheltered spots are often less frequented than other popular European beaches, letting practitioners enjoy their sessions in peace. The dramatic cliffs around these coves also add an element of awe-inspiring beauty that makes any yoga practice conducted here even better.

Byron Bay Peaceful bays of Byron Bay Byron Bay is famous for its lively community and peaceful bays, perfect for some SUP yoga at sunset. The gentle lapping waves provide just the right amount of movement underfoot while keeping the stability required during poses such as Warrior Two or Tree Pose on paddleboards gliding smoothly across crystal-clear waters mirroring the colors above as day transitions into nightfall over Australia's easternmost point.