5 self-care habits to start today 

Including self-care in your daily regimen can help improve your quality of life tremendously. For newbies, beginning with basic and easy-to-implement practices is essential to develop a long-lasting wellness routine. In this article, we bring you some practical tips that can be seamlessly included/integrated into daily life, allowing you to take care of your mind and body. They're simple but effective, making it easier even for self-care novices to witness a transformation.

Morning routine Start your day with hydration Drinking water, first thing in the morning, helps kickstart your metabolism and rehydrates your body after hours of sleep. Aim for a glass of water before consuming anything else. This simple act can improve digestion, boost energy levels, and support overall health. Keeping a bottle of water by your bedside as a reminder can make this habit easier to adopt.

Relaxation technique Practice mindful breathing Mindful breathing is an excellent way to curb stress and boost concentration throughout the day. Spend five minutes concentrating on deep breaths, inhaling through the nose and exhaling through the mouth. This practice soothes the nervous system and clears the mind. Doing mindful breathing during breaks or while switching between tasks can increase productivity.

Physical activity Take short walks regularly Incorporating short walks into your daily routine is a simple yet effective way to remain active without requiring much time or equipment. A 10-minute walk around your neighborhood or office building can enhance cardiovascular health, boost mood, and increase creativity. Walking outdoors also gives you exposure to natural light, which is good for regulating your sleep patterns.

Evening routine Limit screen time before bed Reducing screen time before bed improves sleep quality by minimizing blue light exposure that disrupts melatonin production. Try setting aside electronic devices at least 30 minutes before sleeping in favor of reading or meditative activities instead. Establishing this boundary aids in creating a restful environment conducive to better sleep hygiene.