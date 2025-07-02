How to use your napkin right: Five etiquette rules

Dining etiquette is a major part of relishing a meal in a restaurant. One important aspect of this etiquette is the correct use of napkins. Knowing how to deal with napkins can elevate your dining experience and show respect towards your fellow companions. Here are five basic rules for using restaurant napkins the right way, so that you keep up the decorum and leave a good impression during your meal.

Initial placement Place napkin on lap immediately The moment you are seated at the table, unfold your napkin and place it on your lap. This indicates to others that you are ready to start the meal. The napkin should remain on your lap during the dining experience, unless you have to excuse yourself for a moment.

Blotting purpose Use napkin for blotting only The main purpose of a napkin is to blot, not wipe or scrub. You must gently dab your mouth with the napkin when required, like after taking a sip from your drink or a bite from your meal. This is both courteous and discreet, ensuring you don't attract unwanted attention towards you. Remember to use the napkin sparingly and appropriately, maintaining the decorum expected in dining spaces.

Temporary absence Fold napkin neatly when leaving temporarily If you find yourself needing to leave the table during your meal, take a moment to fold your napkin in a loose manner. Then, place it either to the side of your plate or on the chair where you were seated. This gesture is a polite indication that you intend to return soon. It also helps in keeping the dining area neat and orderly, showing consideration for both the establishment and your dining companions.

Final placement Leave napkin on table after meal ends After you finish your meal, it is good etiquette to place your used napkin, neatly, to the left of your plate. You should refrain from refolding it into its pristine, original shape. Instead, leave it slightly crumpled but in an orderly manner. This serves as a polite signal that you are done dining. It's a subtle but clear indication to the staff and your companions that you are leaving the table.