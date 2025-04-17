Discover the world's best picnic spots
Exploring underexplored picnic spots can provide a refreshing break from the usual overcrowded parks and tourist destinations.
These hidden gems serve a serene environment, perfect for reveling in nature's beauty while feasting with your dear ones.
Here's taking a look at some picturesque locations around the world, that make the ideal picnic spots, offering unique landscapes and tranquil settings away from the bustling city life.
Lakeside escapes
Serene lakeside retreats
Lakeside spots are ideal for calm picnics, with serene waters and greenery.
You can try Slovenia's Lake Bohinj, which is much quieter than its celebrity sibling, Lake Bled. Its crystal clear waters and mountains surrounding it make for a perfect relaxing afternoon.
You can also try New Zealand's Lake Matheson, famed for its reflections of Mount Cook and Mount Tasman on clear days.
Forest hideaways
Enchanting forest clearings
Forests provide quiet corners where you can relish the sounds of nature while having a meal outdoors.
The Black Forest in Germany features several trails that lead to tranquil clearings, ideal for picnicking between the towering trees.
In Japan, the Aokigahara Forest at the foot of Mount Fuji has peaceful picnic spots with incredible views of the iconic mountain.
Cliffside vistas
Coastal cliffside views
For ocean lovers, cliffside picnic spots offer stunning views along with fresh sea breezes.
The Cliffs of Moher in Ireland give you dramatic views over the Atlantic Ocean, making it an unforgettable place to dine outdoors.
Alternatively, visit Cape Point in South Africa where pristine beaches meet rugged cliffs.
Meadow retreats
Tranquil countryside meadows
Countryside meadows provide you with endless, open places with wildflowers to spread out your blanket for a perfect picnic.
In England, the Cotswolds are famous for their rolling hills, sprinkled with beautiful villages and large meadows.
Areas where you can sit under the clear blue skies, far from the clutter of city life. They make way for a peaceful meal in nature's lap.
Riverside Escapes
Riverside relaxation spots
Riversides provide dynamic environments where you can watch flowing water while having your meal on grassy banks or sandy shores near streams or riversides.
Places such as Loire Valley's riverbanks in France are lined by vineyards. They offer scenic beauty and opportunities to taste local produce during your visit.