You must visit these historic mountain towns
What's the story
Exploring historic mountain towns is a great way to immerse yourself in different cultures and histories.
These towns, often located amidst stunning landscapes, give a peek into the past with their preserved architectures and traditions.
From Europe to Asia, every town has a story to tell. Travelers get a chance to experience the local customs and heritage firsthand.
Here are some of the historic mountain towns around the world promising you amazing cultural experiences.
Hallstatt
Charming town of Hallstatt
Nestled in Austria's picturesque Salzkammergut region, Hallstatt is famous for its centuries-old salt production.
The wooden houses and narrow streets of the town are a testament to its glorious past.
Tourists can visit the Hallstatt Salt Mine or take a boat tour of Lake Hallstatt to admire the beauty of the mountains surrounding the town.
Its market square is also a lively place to observe Austrian culture.
Shirakawa-go
Picturesque village of Shirakawa-go
Shirakawa-go in Japan is known for its gassho-zukuri farmhouses, which feature steep thatched roofs built to endure heavy snowfall.
This UNESCO World Heritage Site provides an insight into centuries-old rural Japanese life.
You can take a tour of these unique homes and learn about traditional crafts like weaving and dyeing.
The village also organizes seasonal festivals that highlight local customs, and cuisine.
Cusco
Enchanting town of Cusco
Once the Inca Empire's capital, Cusco is located high in Peru's Andes Mountains.
Its cobblestone streets boast of colonial buildings atop ancient Incan foundations.
Tourists can either visit historical sites such as Sacsayhuaman or vibrant markets selling handmade textiles and crafts.
Cusco is a gateway to Machu Picchu, but there's plenty to offer on its own for those interested in Andean culture.
Zermatt
Scenic beauty of Zermatt
Zermatt, nestled at the foot of Switzerland's iconic Matterhorn mountain, is famous for its car-free streets lined with chalets and shops peddling Swiss goodies such as chocolate and watches.
The town opens up access to hiking trails with breathtaking alpine views, while also maintaining Swiss traditions with events such as yodeling festivals or cheese-making demonstrations at local dairies.