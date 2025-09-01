You must visit these tea plantations in India

India's remote tea plantations make for a unique experience, especially those hidden near gorgeous waterfalls. These places not only give a taste of the country's rich tea culture but also a mind-blowing natural beauty. Visiting these plantations, you can see how tea is made, and enjoy the tranquil landscapes. The lush greenery and gushing waterfalls make for an unforgettable sight for any travel buff seeking some peace and a glimpse of India's tea legacy.

#1 Munnar's lush greenery Munnar in Kerala is famous for its sprawling tea gardens, dotted with picturesque waterfalls. The cool climate and fertile soil make it suitable for the production of high-quality tea. One can visit the Tata Tea Museum to know about the history and evolution of tea production in this region. The nearby Attukal Waterfalls add to Munnar's charm, providing a perfect spot for nature lovers to relax amidst scenic beauty.

#2 Assam's majestic landscapes Assam is home to India's largest tea plantations, with sprawling estates across rolling hills. This northeastern state contributes over half of India's total tea output. The region is also dotted with stunning waterfalls such as Kakochang Falls, adding to its natural beauty. A tour of these plantations gives a peek into the traditional Assamese style of cultivation and processing that heavily impacts global tea markets.

#3 Darjeeling's scenic beauty Known as the "Champagne of Teas," Darjeeling has world-famous plantations with unique flavors. Located in West Bengal, the region offers snow-capped mountains as well as lush green fields where premium teas are grown at high altitudes. One can tour estates like Happy Valley or Glenburn and enjoy views of sights like Batasia Loop or Rock Garden Waterfall in the vicinity.