Top places for paragliding in India

With its diverse terrains, India has some of the best places for paragliding, and attracts thrill-seekers from across the globe. From the magnificent Himalayas to the pristine Western Ghats, the places ensure unique experiences to adventurers. India's varied landscapes and pleasant weather make it an ideal paragliding destination. Be it a novice or an experienced flyer, India has something for everyone who wishes to fly through its skies.

#1 Bir Billing: A paraglider's paradise Bir Billing in Himachal Pradesh is one of the best paragliding sites in the world. It hosted the Paragliding World Cup in 2015, proving its international appeal. The take-off site at Billing lies at a height of about 2,400 meters, giving stunning views of the Dhauladhar mountain range. The landing site in Bir has plenty of space for safe descents. Perfect for amateurs and veterans alike!

#2 Kamshet: Glide over scenic landscapes Located near Pune in Maharashtra, Kamshet is famous for its scenic landscapes and ideal flying conditions. The region has gentle hills and open fields that serve as an ideal spot for smooth take-offs and landings. With stable wind patterns for most part of the year, Kamshet draws both novice flyers and experienced paragliders looking for a peaceful experience in lap of nature.

#3 Manali: High-altitude adventure awaits Manali is famous for its high-altitude paragliding experiences with breathtaking views of snow-capped peaks and lush valleys. Solang Valley is a popular spot here, offering amazing thermals to improve flight duration and the distance covered. The region's elevation makes it possible for adventurers to enjoy longer flights while soaking in the panoramic views of the surrounding Himalayan landscape.