India's most beautiful waterfalls: A list

India is blessed with some of the best natural wonders and its waterfall trails are no different. These trails give nature lovers a chance to explore stunning landscapes, verdant greens, and the calming sound of gushing water. From Western Ghats to Northeastern hills, every trail offers something different to hikers and trekkers. Here's a look at some of India's most beautiful waterfall trails that guarantee adventure and serenity, both.

#1 Jog Falls: A majestic cascade Karnataka has India's highest waterfalls at Jog Falls. The Sharavathi River plunges from a height of 253 meters, making for a spectacular sight. The surrounding area has several trekking routes which let visitors witness the falls from different vantage points. The best time to visit would be during the monsoon season when the falls are at their fullest.

#2 Dudhsagar Falls: A milky marvel Dudhsagar Falls in Goa is famous for its milky white shade cascading down from 310 meters. Tucked away in dense forests, this four-tiered waterfall is accessible by trekking through the Bhagwan Mahavir Wildlife Sanctuary or by train on Vasco-Madgaon route. The monsoon months make it even more beautiful with the increased flow of water.

#3 Athirappilly Falls: Kerala's natural wonder Known as "The Niagara of India," Athirappilly Falls in Kerala is nothing less than a treat for sore eyes. 24 meters tall, and over a 100 meters wide at peak flow, the falls are a sight to behold for anyone visiting the nearby Sholayar ranges or Vazhachal forest areas on footpaths that lead right up to these majestic waterscapes.