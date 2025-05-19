Hidden gems: Explore Japan's lesser-known islands
What's the story
While Japan is known for its colorful cities and rich culture, its secret islands are the real hidden gems.
These islands boast of stunning landscapes, traditional villages, and serene beaches.
Traveling by ferry gives a true sense of Japan's natural beauty and cultural heritage.
Numerous routes make these quiet spots easily accessible while offering amazing views.
Art Haven
Naoshima: The art island
Naoshima is renowned for its contemporary art museums and installations dotted around the island. Tourists can check out works by famous artists in places like Benesse House Museum and Chichu Art Museum.
The fusion of art with nature on the island provides a distinctive vibe that draws art lovers from all over the globe.
Ferries to Naoshima leave frequently from Uno Port, making it a convenient getaway for culture vultures.
Nature retreat
Yakushima: A natural wonderland
Yakushima is famous for its ancient cedar forests and varied wildlife.
This UNESCO World Heritage Site offers hiking trails which take you through lush greenery to stunning waterfalls.
The island's subtropical climate hosts various plants, some of which are unique to the island and are not found anywhere else on the planet.
Ferries from Kagoshima take you to Yakushima, where you can revel in this natural wonderland.
Beach escape
Okinawa Islands: Tropical paradise
The Okinawa Islands has pristine beaches with crystal-clear waters ideal for swimming and snorkeling.
Each island has its own charm; Ishigaki has vibrant coral reefs, while Miyako has white sandy shores perfect for relaxing.
Ferries connect these Islands with each other, as well as mainland Okinawa, giving you plenty of opportunities to explore this tropical paradise at leisure.
Olive Oasis
Shodoshima: Olive groves & scenic views
Famous for olive groves and Mediterranean-like climate, Shodoshima is a must-visit. Tour olive farms or try local products like olive oil ice cream at shops around the island.
Apart from the agriculture, Shodoshima offers stunning views from Kankakei Gorge- a popular spot reachable via ropeway or hiking trails.
Ferries frequently ply between Takamatsu Port on Shikoku Island, making your travel options easy throughout your stay here!