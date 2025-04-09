Explore Ladakh on foot: Routes you'll never forget
What's the story
Known for its stunning landscapes and unique culture, Ladakh is a must-visit for everyone.
Walking through its scenic routes give you the heart of this mountainous region.
From high-altitude deserts to serene lakes, every path takes you deep into Ladakh's natural beauty.
Here are some of the most captivating walking routes in Ladakh and what makes each trail special.
Markha Valley
Trekking through Markha Valley
Markha Valley has become one of the most popular trekking routes in Ladakh.
The picturesque villages, snow-capped peaks, and beautiful landscapes are enough to make anyone fall in love with this place.
Not only the trekker but you can also explore ancient monasteries and interact with the local community.
The trek lasts about eight days, passing through diverse terrains.
Nubra Valley
Exploring Nubra Valley's sand dunes
Nubra Valley is known for its sand dunes and double-humped camels.
A walk through this valley offers an unusual contrast of desert and lush green areas (fed by glacial streams).
The hot springs in the valley are also believed to have therapeutic properties.
Depending on their interest in exploring this diverse landscape, the visitors can indulge in short walks or long treks.
Pangong Lake
Journey to Pangong Lake
Pangong Lake is famous for its shade-shifting colors during the day according to different angles of sunlight. Strolling along its shores gives stunning views of crystal blue waters against rough mountains.
The lake stretches from India to Tibet and is around 134-km long.
Although camping near Pangong Lake takes permissions due to its closeness to international borders, day trips are available for those wishing to see this marvel.
Tso Moriri
Discovering Tso Moriri's tranquility
Tso Moriri, a high-altitude lake in Changthang Plateau, Ladakh, is located over 4,500 meters above sea level.
Less visited but mesmerizing, it offers solitude from nature's grandeur.
The lake stretches for some 28 kilometers, making it a haven for migratory birds during summer.
This serene spot is perfect to experience tranquility and witness wildlife, making every visit unforgettable.