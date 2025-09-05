Malawi's hidden gems: Lesser-known caves

Malawi, a landlocked country in southeastern Africa has some lesser-known caves that are sure to offer you some unique explorations. These natural wonders, filled with ancient rock art and geological formations, are sure to give you a glimpse of history and nature. Perfect for those looking for adventures off the beaten path, Malawi's secret caves promise you some unforgettable journeys into earth's depths.

#1 Chingwe's Hole: A geological marvel One of Malawi's most famous cave sites, Chingwe's Hole, is located on Zomba Plateau. This deep vertical shaft has fascinated visitors for years with its mysterious origins and stunning views. The name "Chingwe" means rope, as local legends suggest it was used as a disposal site for criminals in ancient times. Today, it is a fascinating spot for geology enthusiasts to study its unique rock formations and enjoy the surrounding lush landscapes.

#2 Mphunzi Hill: Ancient rock art Mphunzi Hill is famous for its ancient rock art dating back thousands of years. Situated close to Dedza, the site has paintings depicting scenes from early human life in the region. The artwork offers valuable insights into the cultural practices and beliefs of the past civilizations. You can explore these historical treasures while enjoying panoramic views of the countryside, making it a must-visit for history buffs and nature lovers alike.

#3 Chongoni Rock-Art Area: UNESCO Heritage site The Chongoni Rock-Art Area has been declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site for its massive collection of rock paintings across various hills in central Malawi. The paintings were created by hunter-gatherer communities and agriculturalists who lived in the area over centuries. Guided tours at the site help you learn the importance of every painting while walking through this culturally rich landscape.

#4 Namzeze Cave: A hidden gem Namzeze Cave continues to be one of Malawi's best-kept secrets because of its remoteness (it is located near Phalombe District). This cave system features magnificent stalactites and stalagmites created over thousands of years from mineral deposits of dripping water. Adventurous travelers who wouldn't mind trekking through tough terrains will be treated to breathtaking natural beauty inside these caverns—a true testament to nature's artistry hidden beneath our feet.