Head over to Manchester's quirky science museums
Manchester, located in the heart of England, is not just about football and rock bands. It's a paradise for science enthusiasts and innovation lovers.
Away from the mainstream, its museums explore the fascinating world of science, technology, and history.
These hidden gems provide fun yet educational experiences for all ages, making science cool again!
Textile tech
A haven for textile technology enthusiasts
The Museum of Science and Industry in Manchester is a must-visit destination for anyone interested in the Industrial Revolution.
This museum guides you through Manchester's evolution from a small Lancastrian town to the world's beating heart of industrial innovation.
The textile gallery is a standout, featuring vintage machinery brought to life. You can witness how cotton was spun into the fabric that dressed the world.
Interactive fun
Where science meets play
The Science and Industry Museum isn't just about textiles, they also have a super cool interactive gallery that's perfect for curious minds of all ages (yes, even the grown-ups!).
Get ready to roll up your sleeves and play scientist with a bunch of fun, hands-on exhibits.
You'll be bending light, making crazy sounds, and even turning your own energy into electricity. Who knew science could be so much fun?
Turing's triumphs
A glimpse into Alan Turing's legacy
Housed within the University of Manchester, The Alan Turing Institute provides a glimpse into the world of one of Britain's most iconic scientists.
While not a museum in the conventional sense, the institute periodically welcomes the public for exhibitions highlighting Turing's pioneering work in computer science and artificial intelligence.
It's a unique chance to step into the world of the father of modern computing.
Earth marvels
Exploring Earth's natural wonders
The Manchester Museum boasts a vast collection spanning natural history and earth sciences.
One of its many galleries is a treasure trove dedicated to the rocks, minerals, and meteorites that shape our world—and the universe beyond.
You can admire the sparkling beauty of geodes, delve into the mysteries of tectonic plate movements, or even reach out and touch a piece of moon rock— a relic of the Apollo missions.
Cosmic voyage
Journey through space-time
Love gazing at the stars and wondering about the mysteries of the universe?
At the Jodrell Bank Discovery Centre, located just outside Manchester, you can embark on an interactive cosmic adventure.
Discover and learn with actual astronomical instruments, including the legendary Lovell Telescope, which happens to be one of the world's biggest fully steerable radio telescopes.
Experience the place where space seems graspable.