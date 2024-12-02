Summarize Simplifying... In short Manipuri black rice pudding is a vibrant, nutritious dessert made from antioxidant-rich black rice, sweetened with jaggery, and made creamy with coconut milk.

The pudding is enhanced with aromatic cardamom and garnished with crunchy nuts for added texture and health benefits.

This indulgent treat is not only delicious but also packed with minerals, healthy fats, and proteins.

Discover Manipuri black rice pudding

By Anujj Trehaan 11:59 am Dec 02, 2024

What's the story The traditional Manipuri black rice pudding, or chak-hao kheer as it's known locally, is a culinary gem from the northeastern state of Manipur in India. This dessert pairs the distinct nutty flavor of black rice with the creamy richness of milk and cardamom, resulting in a velvety indulgence that's not only scrumptious but also brimming with health benefits.

The star ingredient: Black rice

Black rice, or chak-hao, is the star ingredient of this pudding. It's a glutinous variety that transforms into a beautiful deep purple when cooked. This superfood is packed with antioxidants, notably anthocyanin, which gives it that vibrant hue. It not only boosts the nutritional profile but also contributes a unique texture and flavor - key to achieving that genuine taste and visual allure.

Sweetness with jaggery

Rather than refined sugar, the delectable sweetness of this dessert comes from the use of jaggery. Jaggery is unrefined sugar produced from sugarcane or palm sap. It contributes a deep caramel-like sweetness while also offering health benefits. These benefits include improved digestion and a good source of minerals such as iron and magnesium. Its robust, earthy sweetness pairs perfectly with the nutty flavor of black rice.

Creaminess from coconut milk

Coconut milk is the key ingredient that adds creaminess and a layer of richness to the pudding. Not only is it a great dairy-free option, but it also complements the black rice and jaggery perfectly, contributing to the pudding's texture and introducing a hint of natural sweetness. Plus, it comes with its own health perks, providing a good source of healthy fats.

Aromatic cardamom touch

No Indian dessert is truly complete without the subtle spice notes of cardamom to enhance its flavors. Manipuri black rice pudding relies on cardamom for that signature aromatic touch. Even a small amount can make a big difference, adding depth and complexity without overwhelming the main ingredients. And, it's not just about the aroma. Cardamom is also known for its digestive properties.

Garnishing with nuts

To further improve the texture and health benefits of the creamy dessert, top it with some slivered almonds or cashews just before serving. These nuts not only provide a delicious crunch but are also a great source of healthy fats, proteins, vitamins, and minerals. This simple addition transforms the already healthy treat into a nutritional powerhouse, offering a welcome contrast in texture without compromising on the indulgent taste.