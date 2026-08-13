The simple secret behind Mumbai's street-style upma
What's the story
Mumbai's street-style upma is a delicious breakfast option loved by many. This savory semolina dish is prepared with vegetables and spices, making it a wholesome meal to kick-start your day. The street vendors serve it hot, garnished with fresh coriander and lemon, adding to its flavor. With its quick preparation and affordable price, it is an ideal choice for busy mornings in the city.
#1
Ingredients that make upma unique
The key ingredients of street-style upma are semolina, mustard seeds, curry leaves, green chilies, onions, and vegetables like peas and carrots.
These ingredients combine to give the dish its unique texture and flavor.
The semolina is roasted to a golden brown before being mixed with water and vegetables.
Spices like turmeric powder and salt are added to enhance the taste.
#2
Preparation techniques used by vendors
Street vendors have their own techniques to make upma stand out.
They roast semolina perfectly so that it does not clump when cooked.
Fresh vegetables are added to keep the texture intact.
A generous amount of mustard seeds and curry leaves are used for tempering, which adds aroma and depth to the dish.
Some vendors even add peanuts for an extra crunch.
#3
Variations available across Mumbai
While the basic upma remains the same, different vendors add their own twist to it.
Some serve it with a side of coconut chutney or pickle, for extra flavor.
Others may add extra toppings like sev or fried onions for texture variation.
The availability of these variations makes every vendor's upma unique in its own way.
#4
Tips for enjoying street-style upma authentically
To enjoy street-style upma authentically, have it hot from the vendor's cart, if possible.
This ensures you get the best taste experience, with all flavors intact.
Do not hesitate to ask for extra lemon juice if you like tangy flavors in your dish, as this can elevate its taste significantly, without overpowering other ingredients present in this classic breakfast option from Mumbai's streetscapes!