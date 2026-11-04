History lovers, explore these ancient rock art sites in Namibia
What's the story
Namibia's remote landscapes are home to ancient rock art, which gives a glimpse into the lives of early human inhabitants. These artworks, scattered across the country, are a testament to the creativity and resilience of our ancestors. Exploring these sites on foot gives you a unique opportunity to connect with history and appreciate the artistry of these early artists. Here's how you can discover this hidden heritage.
Twyfelfontein
Discovering Twyfelfontein's treasures
Twyfelfontein is one of Namibia's most famous rock art sites. Located in Damaraland, it features over 2,500 engravings made by the San people.
The site is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and provides insight into the daily life and spiritual beliefs of its creators.
Visitors can take guided tours to learn about the various motifs depicting animals and human figures.
Brandberg
Exploring Brandberg Mountain
Brandberg Mountain is Namibia's highest peak and is home to some of the country's most remarkable rock paintings.
The White Lady Cave is particularly famous for its vibrant paintings that have survived the test of time.
The hike up Brandberg gives you breathtaking views and an opportunity to see these ancient artworks up close.
Waterberg
Trekking through Waterberg Plateau Park
Waterberg Plateau Park is famous for its stunning landscapes and rich wildlife, but it also houses some lesser-known rock art sites.
The park is home to several engravings that narrate stories of hunting and daily life in ancient times.
A trek through this park not only provides a glimpse of nature but also an insight into Namibia's cultural heritage.
Tips
Tips for visiting rock art sites
When visiting Namibia's rock art sites, it is advisable to wear comfortable walking shoes, as some areas may require moderate hiking.
It is also advisable to carry water and sunscreen, as the sun can be harsh in these regions.
Respecting these ancient artworks by not touching or defacing them is crucial for their preservation for future generations.