Discover New Zealand's natural wonders: A list
What's the story
New Zealand is world-famous for its stunning landscapes and varied ecosystems.
Be it lush green forests or peaceful beaches, the country is home to a wide range of natural wonders just waiting to be discovered.
This nature itinerary will take you through some of the most untouched places in New Zealand and let you know what makes each of them special and worth visiting.
Fiordland
Explore Fiordland National Park
For nature lovers, Fiordland National Park is an absolute must-visit.
Famous for its dramatic fjords, including the stunning Milford Sound and Doubtful Sound, this park will leave you amazed with its views and wildlife.
You can enjoy hiking trails ranging from easy walks to challenging treks. They allow you to experience the beauty of the park up close.
Boat tours are also available. They provide a different perspective of the majestic fjords.
Rotorua
Visit Rotorua's geothermal wonders
Known for its geothermal activity, Rotorua is dotted with geysers, hot springs, and mud pools. The area gives you a unique chance to witness Earth's geothermal power in person.
You can explore various geothermal parks, which showcase these natural wonders, and learn about how they were formed and their importance.
Rotorua also gives you cultural experiences that highlight the region's rich heritage.
Abel Tasman
Discover Abel Tasman National Park
Abel Tasman National Park is famous for its golden beaches and crystal-clear waters. This coastal paradise makes it ideal for kayaking adventures or relaxing beach walks.
The park also has well-maintained walking tracks which provide stunning views of the coastline and the native bushland.
Wildlife lovers could spot seals or dolphins along the shorelines during their visit.
Aoraki/Mount Cook
Experience Aoraki/Mount Cook National Park
Home to New Zealand's highest peak, Aoraki/Mount Cook National Park features gorgeous alpine scenery.
The park features many hiking trails for all levels of fitness, where one can explore glaciers, alpine meadows, and the rugged mountain terrain.
Stargazing is another popular activity here as the area has minimal light pollution.
Tongariro
Wander through Tongariro National Park
Tongariro National Park features volcanic landscapes with stunning elements, including Mount Ngauruhoe, aka Mount Doom in The Lord of the Rings.
The Tongariro Alpine Crossing is one of New Zealand's most popular day hikes, with breathtaking panoramic views across volcanic craters, lakes, and valleys, making for a once-in-a-lifetime experience.